Rupee edges up after last week's drop—here's what it means for you
The rupee bounced back a bit on Monday, rising 12 paise to 90.66 against the US dollar after taking a hit last Friday.
This small gain comes as global money flows and oil prices keep shaking things up.
Why does this matter?
In general, a stronger rupee can help make imports like oil cheaper, which might ease inflation—a win for your wallet.
But if you're getting money from abroad, you would receive fewer rupees, while an international trip would generally cost you fewer rupees.
Meanwhile, the stock market felt the pressure: Sensex dropped 483 points and Nifty slid 129 points on Friday as foreign investors pulled out over ₹4,300 crore.
What's behind these moves?
The dollar lost some ground after President Trump threatened new tariffs on Europe (yep, still about Greenland), while oil prices crept higher thanks to global tensions.
All these factors are keeping the rupee on its toes against the dollar.