Rupee edges up after last week's drop—here's what it means for you

Why does this matter?

In general, a stronger rupee can help make imports like oil cheaper, which might ease inflation—a win for your wallet.

But if you're getting money from abroad, you would receive fewer rupees, while an international trip would generally cost you fewer rupees.

Meanwhile, the stock market felt the pressure: Sensex dropped 483 points and Nifty slid 129 points on Friday as foreign investors pulled out over ₹4,300 crore.