Rupee falls to 94.54 against US dollar amid U.S.-Iran clashes

Markets down as oil prices rise

It wasn't just the rupee: stock markets took a hit as well, with Sensex down by 372 points and Nifty dropping nearly 110 points.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged up thanks to rising tensions in West Asia.

Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan Anuj Choudhary said, "USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 94.20 to 94.80."