Rupee falls to 94.98 against US dollar after oil rises
The Indian rupee dropped to 94.98 against the US dollar on Monday, losing 5 paise, mainly because global crude oil prices rose to $114.48 per barrel.
This marks the third day in a row that the rupee has fallen, following last Friday's bigger dip.
Sensex and Nifty open lower
Rising oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions are putting extra pressure on the rupee and making investors nervous.
Anuj Choudhary, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, pointed out that even though a weaker US dollar could help, global uncertainty is still weighing things down.
The ripple effect? Indian stock markets opened lower, with Sensex falling 536.30 points to 72,583.86 and the Nifty declining 200.10 points to 22,402.80, and India's foreign exchange reserves have also taken a hit, showing just how much these global shifts are impacting our economy right now.