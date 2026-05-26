Rupee falls to 95.39 per dollar, ending 3-day streak

RBI intervenes as rupee faces headwinds

The Reserve Bank of India has been selling dollars to help slow the rupee's fall, but it's still one of Asia's worst performers, down nearly 15% over two years.

Exporters are likely to sell dollars during rallies, while importers hedge payments when rates dip.

Despite these moves and some support from local markets, high oil prices and a growing current account deficit mean the rupee is facing ongoing challenges.