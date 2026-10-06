Rupee falls to 96.43 per US dollar after foreign selling

To keep things stable, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been selling US dollars and tapping into India's over $140 billion in capital inflows.

Market vibes are a bit gloomy for the rupee right now (one-year forward rates are near 99.70 per US dollar), but experts think any further dip will be slow and steady.

Most don't see the rupee hitting 100 per US dollar soon; forecasts put it at around 97.50 per US dollar next year and maybe 99 per US dollar by September 2027, so nothing too dramatic on the horizon.