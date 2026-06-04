Rupee falls to ₹95.64 per dollar amid Indian stock outflows

Foreign investors sold over ₹5,600cr

Indian stock markets felt the pressure too: Sensex fell by 229 points and Nifty dropped by 66 points.

Oil prices remain high despite a slight dip, and foreign investors sold over ₹5,600 crore worth of equities in just one day.

Everyone's now waiting for the Reserve Bank of India's policy update on June 5 to see what happens next with the economy and currency.