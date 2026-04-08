Rupee gains to ₹92.56 before Reserve Bank of India meeting Business Apr 08, 2026

The rupee just got a boost, surging to ₹92.56 against the US dollar, up 50 paise on Wednesday.

This jump comes as everyone is watching the upcoming Reserve Bank of India policy meeting, with hopes it will bring more good news for the currency.

The rupee's move also lines up with some positive global trends.