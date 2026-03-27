Rupee hits all-time low of ₹94.79 against US dollar Business Mar 27, 2026

The Indian rupee just dropped to an all-time low of ₹94.79 against the US dollar, falling nearly 5%, making it one of Asia's weakest currencies right now.

This slide comes as global oil prices have shot up past $100 a barrel, thanks to ongoing tensions in West Asia involving Iran.

Even though the US has held off on military action, investors are still feeling pretty uneasy.