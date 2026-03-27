Rupee hits record low as West Asia conflict worsens Business Mar 27, 2026

"The Indian rupee hit an all-time low of 94.84 and closed at 94.8125 against the US dollar on Friday, mostly because the ongoing West Asia conflict is making energy supplies uncertain.

Since the Iran war began at the end of February, the rupee has fallen about 4%, and it's down 11% for this fiscal year, the biggest drop since 2011-12.