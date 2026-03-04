Rupee hits record low of 92.05 against US dollar Business Mar 04, 2026

The Indian rupee dropped to a record 92.05 against the US dollar on Wednesday, mainly because spiking crude oil prices, which have raised inflation concerns, are making imports costlier and raising fears of a widening trade deficit.

This sharp fall also dragged down the stock market, with Sensex and Nifty both tumbling.