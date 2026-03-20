Rupee hits record low of ₹93.71 per US dollar Business Mar 20, 2026

The Indian rupee just slid to a record ₹93.71 per US dollar, its lowest ever.

This sharp drop is mainly because global oil prices have shot up to $108 a barrel, and foreign investors are pulling huge amounts of money out of Indian stocks.

In just the first 20 days of March, FIIs have withdrawn over ₹88,000 crore, one of the biggest monthly exits since 2024.