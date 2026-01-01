Rupee kicks off 2026 on a weak note, closes at 89.99 per dollar

What's behind the slide?

It's not just about the dollar—the rupee fell over 19% against the euro, around 14% versus the pound, and more than 5% against Japan's yen in 2025, making it one of Asia's weakest currencies.

Even though the global dollar index fell last year, US tariffs and foreign investors pulling out for better returns elsewhere kept up pressure.

Foreign direct investment also took a hit: net inflows turned negative after hitting $23 billion in 2024, signaling a tougher climate for money coming into India.