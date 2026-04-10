Rupee opens at 92.57 as RBI enforces $100 million cap

RBI's Sanjay Malhotra calls restrictions temporary

Crude oil prices are climbing (Brent is close to $97 a barrel) thanks to uncertainty around U.S.-Iran peace talks expected to begin in Pakistan from April 10.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reassured everyone that these trading restrictions are just temporary and meant to calm recent currency swings caused by bank trades.

Experts say not to expect any big rupee crashes after today, but with global and local factors changing fast, it's still a tricky moment for the currency.