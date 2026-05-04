Rupee opens at 94.95 as oil wobbles after US help

Expensive oil raises India's import bill

Even though oil briefly dipped to $105.50 per barrel after the US said it would begin efforts to help ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, prices remain high overall (hovering near $108) amid ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations.

For India, expensive oil means a bigger import bill and more strain on the rupee, which has already lost nearly 2% in just over a week due to these global energy jitters.