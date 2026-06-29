Rupee opens at ₹94.35 versus US dollar, eyes 94.20-94.75
Business
The Indian rupee started Monday at 94.35 against the US dollar, slightly up from Thursday's close, thanks to steady oil prices, even with recent U.S.-Iran tensions in the background.
Experts expect the rupee to move between 94.20 and 94.75 today, with exporters selling dollars when rates are high and importers buying on dips.
USD climbs as Asia currencies diverge
Across Asia, currencies had a mixed day: Malaysia's ringgit saw the biggest boost, while South Korea's won slipped the most.
Meanwhile, the US dollar kept climbing and is on track for its best month in almost a year, mostly because traders are feeling optimistic about the US economy despite all the global uncertainty.