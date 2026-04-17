Rupee rebounds nearly ₹2 after RBI moves amid Iran tensions Business Apr 17, 2026

The Indian rupee just bounced back in style, gaining nearly two rupees against the US dollar since the start of the financial year.

This recovery comes after some smart moves by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tackle pressure from recent U.S.-Israel air strikes on Iran.

The rupee closed on Friday at 92.93 per US dollar, up from last week's 93.73.