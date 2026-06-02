Rupee slide to ₹94.94 raises AI costs for Indian startups
Business
The falling rupee (now at ₹94.94 per US dollar) is making AI tools like ChatGPT pricier for Indian startups: think 10% to 15% more expensive almost overnight.
Since most popular AI services are billed in US dollars, companies are now looking for creative ways to keep their tech budgets in check.
Startups buy credits, deploy local models
To manage these rising costs, some startups are buying up AI credits early to lock in better rates, while others are shifting to open-source models on Indian cloud servers to avoid paying in US dollars.
Companies like Gnani.ai are building affordable local AI solutions using domestic GPUs, and some firms, like Quansys AI, are focusing on international clients who pay more, helping balance out the currency hit.