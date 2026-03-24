Rupee slips to ₹93.73 against US dollar
The Indian rupee traded briefly above ₹94.00 against the US dollar on Monday, before slipping to ₹93.73 in early trade on Tuesday.
This jump was mostly driven by a stronger US dollar and shifting oil prices, which also stirred up some movement in the stock markets.
What's the bigger picture?
A stronger rupee usually means cheaper imports (think fuel and gadgets), but it also reflects how global trends are shaking things up here at home.
Even with foreign investors pulling out over ₹10,000 crore, India's main stock indices (Sensex and Nifty) still managed solid gains, showing that local investors aren't too rattled by the currency swings.
Why did the rupee move?
Global market jitters played a big role: the dollar got stronger while oil prices dropped nearly 4%.
Market participants said the RBI was present around 93.95 to 93.98 levels and may have intervened to stem further rupee weakness, mainly because rising oil costs can push up inflation and make life pricier for everyone.