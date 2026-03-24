Rupee to open at ₹93.04 per dollar
The Indian rupee just got a boost, likely to open around ₹93.04 to the dollar on March 24 after slipping earlier in the week.
This rebound follows United States President Donald Trump's move to pause Iranian power plant strikes, which helped calm worries about expensive oil and India's growing trade gap.
A stronger rupee means better prices for imports
If you're tracking your spending or thinking about travel or shopping abroad, a stronger rupee could mean better prices ahead.
It also signals less pressure on India's economy for now, always good news for young professionals and students.
What to expect next?
The rupee had taken a hit recently thanks to spiking oil prices (think Brent crude near $114 per barrel), making imports pricier and widening India's current account deficit.
But with Trump's announcement and oil dipping below $110, things are looking steadier.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is ready to step in if needed, while experts say if peace holds between Iran and the US the rupee should stay between 91.50-94.50; if not, it could slip again past 96.