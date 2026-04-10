Rupee's 11% FY2025-26 slide erases Nifty gains in US dollars
Business
Even though the Nifty index has soared by 40% since late 2021, investors looking for gains in US dollars have seen almost nothing.
The culprit? The rupee dropped by 11% in FY2025-26, the biggest slide in over a decade, which wiped out any real returns for global investors.
Foreign investors withdrew record 1.2L/ cr rupees
Foreign investors pulled a record 1.2 lakh crore rupees from Indian markets in March 2024, spooked by high oil prices and global uncertainty.
But with valuations still viewed as rich/stretched, some experts think India could become attractive again once things settle down.
For now, though, the strong market growth just isn't translating into US dollar profits.