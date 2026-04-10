Rupee's 11% FY2025-26 slide erases Nifty gains in US dollars Business Apr 10, 2026

Even though the Nifty index has soared by 40% since late 2021, investors looking for gains in US dollars have seen almost nothing.

The culprit? The rupee dropped by 11% in FY2025-26, the biggest slide in over a decade, which wiped out any real returns for global investors.