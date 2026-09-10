Russia eyes major aircraft push in India with 105-plane deal 

The proposed deals reportedly include plans for 50 IL-114-300 aircraft for Pinnacle Air, up to 20 aircraft for Air Kerala, and another 35 linked to a memorandum of understanding with Sleek Aviation.

These developments come after a preliminary agreement signed by UAC with Indian firm Flamingo Aerospace in January for six IL-114-300 aircraft.

The agreement was signed during the Wings India aviation exhibition in Hyderabad.