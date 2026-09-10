Russia eyes major aircraft push in India with 105-plane deal
What's the story
Russia is set to advance multiple aircraft deals with Indian companies, including plans for 105 regional passenger planes. Vadim Badekha, CEO of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), said that negotiations with Indian partners have progressed significantly over the last six months, and several agreements are likely to be signed during the Innoprom India exhibition in New Delhi.
Deal details
Proposed deals include plans for 50 IL-114-300 aircraft
The proposed deals reportedly include plans for 50 IL-114-300 aircraft for Pinnacle Air, up to 20 aircraft for Air Kerala, and another 35 linked to a memorandum of understanding with Sleek Aviation.
These developments come after a preliminary agreement signed by UAC with Indian firm Flamingo Aerospace in January for six IL-114-300 aircraft.
The agreement was signed during the Wings India aviation exhibition in Hyderabad.
Manufacturing expansion
Russia eyes India as hub for expanding aircraft manufacturing capabilities
Russia is also eyeing India as a hub for expanding its aircraft manufacturing capabilities.
UAC has said that discussions on local production of the SJ-100 regional jet in India are nearly complete, with an agreement expected to be signed soon.
Earlier this year, UAC and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had signed an agreement for joint licensed production of the SJ-100 in India.
Deal
Licensing agreement for localization of Superjet 100 soon
Badekha said this week that the licensing agreement for localizing the production of SJ-100 aircraft in India is close to being finalized and will be signed by HAL corporation in the near future.
"To date, we have finalized over 80% of the licensing agreement, and plan to sign it in the near future. At the upcoming AeroIndia 2027 exhibition, we hope to sign a contract with our first Indian operator [of the SJ-100]," Badekha said at the Innoprom. India forum.
Minister
India, Russia discuss manufacturing IL-114, Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu also revealed that India and Russia have expanded discussions on manufacturing aircraft in India.
He said the discussions with the Russian delegation include the turboprop IL-114 and Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes.
"We have expanded the dialogue on that," Naidu said, adding that the goal is to start manufacturing these planes in India as soon as possible.
Exhibition impact
Naidu says aircraft compatible with India's regional connectivity scheme
Naidu emphasized that the aircraft being discussed are suitable for India's regional connectivity scheme.
"So these two are quite compatible with our regional connectivity scheme. With a lot of airports coming up, it is very important for us to connect them. And these planes become very efficient for us to connect them. So we have expanded the dialogue on that. And we want to start the process as soon as possible of getting their planes manufactured in the country."