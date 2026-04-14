Russia's fuel export revenues doubled to $19B in March

The sharp increase in oil revenues highlights the continued importance of energy exports in financing Russia's budget and its rising military expenditure. The IEA reported that Russia's crude oil exports rose by 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month to 4.6 million bpd in March. This rise was mainly due to an increase in seaborne shipments, even as the flows through the Druzhba pipeline remained offline.

Export disruptions

Pipeline exports suspended

The IEA also noted that pipeline exports to Hungary and Slovakia through Ukraine have been suspended since late January due to attacks on key infrastructure. Despite these challenges, Russia's crude production rose from 8.67 million bpd in February to 8.96 million bpd in March, according to the agency. However, the IEA warned that further output increases may be difficult in the near term due to damage from ongoing attacks on ports and energy infrastructure.