Ryanair says fuel supplies secure despite Middle East conflict Business May 18, 2026

Ryanair says there is no need to worry about jet fuel shortages this summer, even with the ongoing Middle East conflict, since it is still getting steady supplies from West Africa, Norway, and the Americas.

But here is the catch: if you book flights last-minute later this year, you might see higher prices because of all the uncertainty in the region.

For now, summer fares are expected to stay about the same as last year instead of rising.