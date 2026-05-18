Ryanair says fuel supplies secure despite Middle East conflict
Ryanair says there is no need to worry about jet fuel shortages this summer, even with the ongoing Middle East conflict, since it is still getting steady supplies from West Africa, Norway, and the Americas.
But here is the catch: if you book flights last-minute later this year, you might see higher prices because of all the uncertainty in the region.
For now, summer fares are expected to stay about the same as last year instead of rising.
Ryanair posts record €2.26bn 2026 profit
Even with these challenges, Ryanair just posted a record profit of €2.26 billion for 2026.
Still, it has pulled back on future forecasts because costs are climbing: fuel is mostly hedged but could get pricier, and EU environmental taxes are set to jump by €300 million this year.
All this has hit its stock price hard: its shares dropped 4% today and are down more than 25% since January.