SaaS startup Optipro AI raises fresh funding to boost growth

Founded by Harshendar Reddy, Optipro AI gives restaurants a smart dashboard to manage delivery orders from Swiggy and Zomato . The platform sends real-time alerts for things like order delays, inactive outlets, refund risks, review tracking, and even when menu items run out—basically helping restaurants stay on top of their game.

Numbers and market size

Optipro AI is already powering over 800 restaurant locations across India. They've handled more than 5 million orders and tracked half a million customer reviews so far.

With India's food delivery market expected to hit $80 billion by 2028, they're aiming to make life easier (and business better) for a lot more restaurants.