Sachin Bansal's Navi targets ₹3,000 cr IPO by March 2027
Business
Navi, the fintech startup co-founded by Flipkart's Sachin Bansal, is gearing up for a ₹3,000 crore IPO by March 2027.
The plan includes both raising fresh funds and selling some existing shares, but the exact mix isn't set yet.
Navi had to pause its earlier ₹3,350 crore IPO in 2022 when tech stocks crashed and markets got shaky.
Navi teams with Kotak Investment Banking
This round, Navi is teaming up with Kotak Investment Banking to prep for the listing.
They're hoping market conditions stay steady so they can finally go public after SEBI cleared their proposal back in 2022.
With a new target on the horizon, Navi looks ready to make its next big move in India's fintech scene.