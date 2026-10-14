Sachin Katti stepping down as OpenAI infrastructure lead November 15, 2026

Katti's move is part of a bigger leadership shuffle at OpenAI. Recently, Fidji Simo said she would move into an advisory role, and Brad Lightcap left the company.

All this is happening while there is growing attention on how AI impacts the environment.

Still, OpenAI is not slowing down: it is targeting roughly $600 billion in total compute spend by 2030 and is involved with data center projects in states like Ohio, Texas and Georgia.

Katti says he is proud of what his team built and trusts Ruddarraju to keep things moving forward.