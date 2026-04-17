Sagarmala Finance to raise ₹10,000cr for maritime projects by FY27

Sagarmala Finance targets ₹9,000cr loans Mar2027

Sagarmala Finance got its official NBFC license in June 2025 and manages a hefty ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund.

By March 2027, they're aiming to hand out up to ₹9,000 crore in loans, having already committed ₹3,700 crore for two new ports in Andhra Pradesh.

To keep things stable and growing, they're hoping for a ₹2,000 crore government equity boost and might look at perpetual bonds if needed.

With a strong AA+ credit rating backing them up, Sagarmala is betting big on powering India's maritime future.