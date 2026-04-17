Sagarmala Finance to raise ₹10,000cr for maritime projects by FY27
Sagarmala Finance Corporation (India's first maritime-focused NBFC) is gearing up to raise ₹10,000 crore (about $1.08 billion) by FY2027.
The goal? To ramp up lending for projects like ports, shipbuilding, and inland waterways.
Their Managing Director, L.V.S. Sudhakar Babu, shared that they'll tap into bonds, term loans, and even foreign-currency borrowing—starting with the bond market as soon as June 2026.
Sagarmala Finance targets ₹9,000cr loans Mar2027
Sagarmala Finance got its official NBFC license in June 2025 and manages a hefty ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund.
By March 2027, they're aiming to hand out up to ₹9,000 crore in loans, having already committed ₹3,700 crore for two new ports in Andhra Pradesh.
To keep things stable and growing, they're hoping for a ₹2,000 crore government equity boost and might look at perpetual bonds if needed.
With a strong AA+ credit rating backing them up, Sagarmala is betting big on powering India's maritime future.