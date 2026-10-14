Sahajanand Medical Technologies raises ₹140.06cr, seeks ₹475.48cr via IPO

Sahajanand Medical Technologies, a Mumbai-based company known for making cardiovascular devices like stents, balloons, TAVI devices, occluders, renal stents, and peripheral drug-coated balloons, just raised ₹140.06 crore from big investors before its IPO opens on October 15.

The company is looking to raise up to ₹475.48 crore by selling shares priced between ₹327 and ₹344 each, with the offer closing on October 19.