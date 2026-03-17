Sai Parenteral's ₹1,732cr IPO to open next week

They make branded generics and also help other pharma companies develop and manufacture medicines, covering everything from heart health to antibiotics to vitamins. With five facilities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, they export to places like Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

IPO details and offer structure

Sai Parenteral's plans to use the funds for expanding manufacturing, building a new R&D center, boosting working capital, paying off debt, and other general business needs.

The IPO mix includes a fresh issue of up to ₹285 crore plus an offer for sale by existing investors.

Retail investors: at least 35%; QIBs: up to 50%; NIIs: not less than 15%.

Anchor bidding starts March 23.