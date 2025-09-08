SAIL shares soar 3% after reporting turnaround profit

SAIL swings to profit, announces dividend

SAIL's revenue for Q1 FY26 hit ₹25,921.76 crore—up from last year's ₹23,997.81 crore—and net profit soared to ₹671.48 crore after posting a loss in the same period last year.

Even with annual numbers dipping overall, SAIL announced a final dividend of ₹1.60 per share and kept its solid credit rating intact, signaling confidence and stability for investors looking ahead.