SAIL shares soar 3% after reporting turnaround profit
SAIL shares climbed over 3% on Monday morning, landing among the top movers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The boost came right after the steel giant reported a strong turnaround for April-June 2025, swinging from losses last year to a healthy profit this quarter.
SAIL swings to profit, announces dividend
SAIL's revenue for Q1 FY26 hit ₹25,921.76 crore—up from last year's ₹23,997.81 crore—and net profit soared to ₹671.48 crore after posting a loss in the same period last year.
Even with annual numbers dipping overall, SAIL announced a final dividend of ₹1.60 per share and kept its solid credit rating intact, signaling confidence and stability for investors looking ahead.