Sainsbury's posts small profit rise, warns of Middle East impact

Sainsbury's hits decade high UK share

Even with all the uncertainty, Sainsbury's has grabbed its biggest slice of the UK grocery market in a decade by keeping prices sharp.

Sales are up 4.3% to nearly £30 billion.

On top of that, they are leaning into robotics and A.I. to work smarter, plus opening more stores: 10 new supermarkets and 20 convenience shops are on the way this year after a big expansion last year.