Sajja Praveen Chowdary says startups are missing critical insurance coverage

Startups are missing out on key insurance coverage, says Sajja Praveen Chowdary, CEO & Director of Policybazaar for Business.

While most cover basics like office assets and employee health, they often skip important risks like directors' and officers' liability, cyberattacks, and employee fraud, leaving big gaps that can cause trouble when claims happen.

Chowdary suggests insurance shouldn't be a one-and-done deal but something startups revisit as they grow and face new challenges.