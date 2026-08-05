Sajja Praveen Chowdary says startups are missing critical insurance coverage
Startups are missing out on key insurance coverage, says Sajja Praveen Chowdary, CEO & Director of Policybazaar for Business.
While most cover basics like office assets and employee health, they often skip important risks like directors' and officers' liability, cyberattacks, and employee fraud, leaving big gaps that can cause trouble when claims happen.
Chowdary suggests insurance shouldn't be a one-and-done deal but something startups revisit as they grow and face new challenges.
AI speeds insurance, cyber insurance surges
Chowdary also pointed out that AI is making things faster in the insurance world, from risk checks to fraud detection and claims. Still, human experts are needed for tricky situations.
He's also seeing a big jump in demand for cyber insurance as more businesses get serious about digital security.