Why CEO of luxury retail chain Saks Global has resigned

Saks Global, the parent company of luxury departmental store chains Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, has announced the resignation of its CEO Marc Metrick. The announcement comes as reports suggest that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection. Metrick, who oversaw Saks's $2.7 billion acquisition of Neiman Marcus last year, will be succeeded by Richard Baker, the company's executive chairman.

Leadership transition Baker takes charge as bankruptcy discussions continue Baker has taken over operations as Saks Global is said to be in talks with its creditors after missing a $100 million debt payment to bondholders this week. The company has not publicly commented on the bankruptcy rumors. Metrick, who led Saks Fifth Avenue since 2015, said he was proud of what they accomplished during his nearly three-decade-long tenure at Saks.

Financial struggles Sales decline and debt payment challenges Saks Global's sales, including those from Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Off 5th, fell 13% in the last quarter ending August 2. The company raised $600 million in June to cover a debt payment and has been looking to sell a minority stake in Bergdorf to raise more funds. The merger with Neiman Marcus also coincided with a slump in luxury goods demand.