Salesforce cuts under 1,000 jobs amid AI push
What's the story
Salesforce, a leading cloud software provider, has laid off fewer than 1,000 employees this month. The layoffs affected roles in marketing, product management, data analytics, and Agentforce AI product. The information was first reported by Business Insider citing LinkedIn posts and conversations with two employees.
Industry trend
Layoffs across US companies
The beginning of the year has seen a wave of layoffs across US companies, as they restructure their operations in response to the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. In January, tech giant Amazon announced it would cut 16,000 jobs worldwide in its second major layoff round within three months.
Company outlook
CEO Benioff's previous comments on AI impact
In August last year, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff had revealed on a podcast that the company had let go of 4,000 customer support roles due to the need for "less heads," while talking about AI's impact. Despite these cuts, in December, Salesforce raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted profit forecasts. The company expects growth in its AI agent platform owing to strong enterprise demand.