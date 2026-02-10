Salesforce cuts under 1,000 jobs amid AI push

The beginning of the year has seen a wave of layoffs across US companies, as they restructure their operations in response to the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. In January, tech giant Amazon announced it would cut 16,000 jobs worldwide in its second major layoff round within three months.

Company outlook

CEO Benioff's previous comments on AI impact

In August last year, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff had revealed on a podcast that the company had let go of 4,000 customer support roles due to the need for "less heads," while talking about AI's impact. Despite these cuts, in December, Salesforce raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted profit forecasts. The company expects growth in its AI agent platform owing to strong enterprise demand.