Salesforce embeds AI across company and redesigns roles around outcomes
Salesforce is shaking things up by weaving artificial intelligence (AI) into almost every part of its company.
Job roles are being redesigned, with old-school descriptions swapped out for outcome-based ones that focus on customer experience and results.
Nathalie Scardino, the company's chief people officer, says this shift means employees are being reskilled to work alongside AI instead of doing repetitive tasks.
Salesforce plans 1,000 AI graduate hires
AI now handles routine work, letting staff take on more meaningful projects, like the new forward-deployed engineer role that came after automating front-line support.
Everyone at Salesforce is getting trained in AI through the "Agent Blazer" program, and even top executives are earning advanced AI certifications.
The company also plans to hire 1,000 graduates globally who have strong AI skills, showing just how central AI has become to Salesforce's future.