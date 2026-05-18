Salesforce embeds AI across company and redesigns roles around outcomes

Salesforce plans 1,000 AI graduate hires

AI now handles routine work, letting staff take on more meaningful projects, like the new forward-deployed engineer role that came after automating front-line support.

Everyone at Salesforce is getting trained in AI through the "Agent Blazer" program, and even top executives are earning advanced AI certifications.

The company also plans to hire 1,000 graduates globally who have strong AI skills, showing just how central AI has become to Salesforce's future.