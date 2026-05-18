Salesforce launches Agentforce Voice in Hindi, Vala Afshar announces
Salesforce just rolled out Agentforce Voice in Hindi, making it way easier for millions of Indians to use its platform.
Announced by Chief Digital Evangelist Vala Afshar, this update is a big deal since over half the country speaks Hindi.
Afshar also pointed out that India's booming digital economy and top spot in AI readiness make it a key player in the tech world.
Salesforce has 14,000 employees in India
Salesforce isn't just talking: it has 14,000 employees across six Indian cities and has made over $1 billion from the country.
Its ecosystem is forecast by IDC to add 2 million jobs and $90 billion in new revenue to India by 2028, excluding Salesforce itself.
Plus, Salesforce says AI is helping small businesses punch above their weight with smart tools like digital twins and multi-agent systems that make work smoother for everyone.