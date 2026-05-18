Salesforce launches Agentforce Voice in Hindi, Vala Afshar announces

Salesforce has 14,000 employees in India

Salesforce isn't just talking: it has 14,000 employees across six Indian cities and has made over $1 billion from the country.

Its ecosystem is forecast by IDC to add 2 million jobs and $90 billion in new revenue to India by 2028, excluding Salesforce itself.

Plus, Salesforce says AI is helping small businesses punch above their weight with smart tools like digital twins and multi-agent systems that make work smoother for everyone.