Salesforce survey: 70% using AI for customer service see returns
According to a new Salesforce survey, 70% of businesses using AI for customer service are getting measurable returns in just two months, and a quarter see results in only one month.
AI adoption is booming, jumping from 39% last year to 66% this year, making it clear that companies are embracing tech for quicker wins.
AI agents resolve 40% issues independently
AI agents now handle tasks like resolving cases and giving personalized recommendations across websites, texts, and calls.
Impressively, they solve 40% of issues without any human help and can potentially cut resolution times by 20%.
This shift means companies are hiring more tech-savvy roles and training staff through workshops and online courses.
Plus, Salesforce's "pay-per-resolution" model lets businesses pay only when an issue is solved by AI, showing how the focus is shifting toward real results.