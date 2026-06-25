Salesforce survey: 70% using AI for customer service see returns

AI agents resolve 40% issues independently

AI agents now handle tasks like resolving cases and giving personalized recommendations across websites, texts, and calls.

Impressively, they solve 40% of issues without any human help and can potentially cut resolution times by 20%.

This shift means companies are hiring more tech-savvy roles and training staff through workshops and online courses.

Plus, Salesforce's "pay-per-resolution" model lets businesses pay only when an issue is solved by AI, showing how the focus is shifting toward real results.