Salesforce to acquire Braze for $5.66B cash, $47.50 per share
Business
Salesforce just announced it's acquiring Braze, a customer engagement platform.
The $5.66 billion cash deal means Braze Class A shareholders get $47.50 in cash per share.
If all goes as planned with approvals, the deal is expected to close in Salesforce's fiscal year 2028.
Salesforce expands AI marketing capabilities
This move is all about boosting Salesforce's AI-powered marketing tools and staying ahead in the digital engagement game.
By bringing in Braze's tech, Salesforce hopes to offer even smarter ways for businesses to reach people where they are online.
Still, investors seemed a bit cautious: Salesforce shares dipped 2.6% after the news dropped.