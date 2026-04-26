Salesforce to hire 1,000 graduates, interns amid AI job fears

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has announced plans to hire 1,000 graduates and interns. The move is aimed at bolstering the company's expanding artificial intelligence (AI) product line-up. These include Agentforce and Headless360. The announcement comes as a counter to fears that AI could lead to the loss of entry-level jobs.

Job market impact Benioff addresses AI job loss concerns Responding to concerns about AI taking over entry-level roles, Benioff said the fears are exaggerated. He argued that instead of eliminating jobs, the technology is actually creating new ones. His statement comes amid a debate with venture capitalist David Sacks's observation that hiring of new graduates has increased by 5.6% in the last year while unemployment among degree holders aged 20-24 has decreased from 8.9% to 5.3%.

Hiring amidst layoffs Salesforce announced job cuts in February The hiring initiative comes after Salesforce announced job cuts in February this year. The company had cut fewer than 1,000 roles, affecting positions in marketing, product management, data analytics and Agentforce AI product. Despite the layoffs, Salesforce has raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted profit forecasts due to anticipated growth in its AI agent platform from strong enterprise demand.

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