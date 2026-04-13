Why Salesforce is planning to fire 4,000 employees

Salesforce, a leading cloud software company, has announced plans to lay off around 4,000 employees. The decision comes as the company deals with a major data breach linked to its third-party ecosystem. The layoffs will mainly affect customer support and marketing roles. The move highlights the company's shift toward artificial intelligence (AI) while also raising questions about its security measures.

Breach details Layoffs follow a significant data breach The layoffs follow a major data breach involving Drift, a third-party conversational AI tool used by Salesforce. Internal reports suggest the incident exposed thousands of customer records, raising alarms across the enterprise software industry about "supply-chain" vulnerabilities. Although Salesforce has confirmed that its core systems were not directly compromised in this incident, it did use OAuth tokens for unauthorized API access.

Expert opinions 'AppExchange' now a massive attack surface, say cybersecurity experts The incident has drawn criticism from cybersecurity experts who claim that Salesforce's expansive "AppExchange" marketplace, a key part of its success, now poses a massive attack surface that's getting harder to monitor. The layoffs also indicate a major strategic shift at the company. CEO Marc Benioff has been vocal about "rebalancing" the company's workforce as autonomous AI agents start taking over routine customer interactions.

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