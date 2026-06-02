Salil Parekh earns ₹82.6cr, nearly triple K Krithivasan's ₹28.1cr

Parekh ₹50.75cr 742x median, Krithivasan 333x

Parekh's total package included ₹50.75 crore in stock benefits, plus salary and bonuses, making his earnings 742 times higher than the median Infosys employee.

Krithivasan's pay rose 6.3% to include salary, allowances, and a hefty commission, but it still worked out to 333 times the median TCS employee salary.

The contrast really shows how executive compensation can be worlds apart from regular staff pay in these giant firms.