Salil Parekh earns ₹82.6cr, nearly triple K Krithivasan's ₹28.1cr
Business
There's a big gap in CEO salaries at India's top IT companies this year.
Infosys boss Salil Parekh took home ₹82.6 crore, almost triple what TCS chief K Krithivasan earned at ₹28.1 crore.
Most of Parekh's higher pay comes from stock-linked perks, even though TCS is actually the bigger company.
Parekh ₹50.75cr 742x median, Krithivasan 333x
Parekh's total package included ₹50.75 crore in stock benefits, plus salary and bonuses, making his earnings 742 times higher than the median Infosys employee.
Krithivasan's pay rose 6.3% to include salary, allowances, and a hefty commission, but it still worked out to 333 times the median TCS employee salary.
The contrast really shows how executive compensation can be worlds apart from regular staff pay in these giant firms.