Sam Altman-backed Helion raises $465 million to power Microsoft by 2028

Helion reaches $1.5B funding $15.5B valuation

This latest cash boost brings Helion's total funding up to $1.5 billion and values the company at $15.5 billion.

Their tech aims to generate electricity directly with magnets (skipping old-school turbines), which could mean more efficiency if it works out.

Fusion startups are getting serious attention lately: Focused Energy and Thea Energy recently landed big investments too.