Sam Altman-backed Helion raises $465 million to power Microsoft by 2028
Business
Helion, a fusion startup backed by Sam Altman, just raised $465 million to kickstart its first fusion power plant, Orion.
The goal? Deliver clean electricity to Microsoft by 2028.
Thrive Capital led the funding round, with both new and familiar investors jumping in.
Helion reaches $1.5B funding $15.5B valuation
This latest cash boost brings Helion's total funding up to $1.5 billion and values the company at $15.5 billion.
Their tech aims to generate electricity directly with magnets (skipping old-school turbines), which could mean more efficiency if it works out.
Fusion startups are getting serious attention lately: Focused Energy and Thea Energy recently landed big investments too.