Sam Altman's home attacked again, 2 arrested for shooting

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman 's residence in San Francisco was attacked again on April 12 (local time). The incident occurred just two days after an earlier attack. According to reports, two people in a car allegedly fired shots outside his house. The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) has arrested the suspects in connection with the shooting that took place in Russian Hill area.

Evidence collected Suspects booked on charges of negligent discharge of firearm The SFPD arrested the suspects, identified as Amanda Tom (25) and Muhamad Tarik Hussein (23), without any incident. They were taken into custody at a residence on the 2000 block of Taylor Street. During a search of the property, officers recovered three firearms. Both suspects have been booked on charges related to negligent discharge of a firearm under California Penal Code 246.3.

Police statement SFPD chief's statement SFPD Chief Derrick Lew stressed the department's commitment to tackling gun-related crimes. "The SFPD takes crimes involving guns extremely seriously, and anyone committing acts like these will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said. He also thanked his officers for their swift action in identifying and apprehending the suspects, thereby removing dangerous weapons from the streets.

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Twitter Post SFPD's statement 2 suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Russian Hill neighborhood earlier this morning. 3 firearms were also seized by officers through the course of the investigation.



READ MORE: https://t.co/puHOpz7mqz pic.twitter.com/nfSMYGTeo8 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 12, 2026

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Previous attack Earlier attack on Altman's residence This is the second attack on Altman's home in less than three days. On April 10, a Texas-based man named Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the metal gate of his property. The fire was put out by security guards and the entire incident was captured on camera. Shortly after this incident, OpenAI's headquarters security staff contacted someone matching Moreno-Gama's description who had made threats about the building before being arrested by police.