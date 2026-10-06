Sam Altman willing to partner with Elon Musk despite tensions
Business
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently shared that he's willing to collaborate with Elon Musk, even though things have been tense between them.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Altman admitted Musk can be a "bully," as AI companies face growing pressure to coordinate over safety, especially as increasingly capable systems are more widely deployed.
OpenAI joined White House AI pledge
Altman and Musk fell out over disagreements about OpenAI's mission, which led to lawsuits and some public name-calling.
Still, Altman believes joining forces (even with rivals like Musk) is key to making sure AI is developed responsibly.
Earlier this year, OpenAI joined Google, NVIDIA, and others in signing a White House-backed pledge for safer AI.