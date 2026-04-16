Sama lays off over 1,100 Kenyan moderators after legal battles
Business
Sama, once Meta's go-to team for content moderation, is letting go of more than 1,100 employees in Kenya.
This follows Meta dropping Sama after a string of legal battles that kicked off in 2022.
Many moderators have spoken up about tough working conditions (think low pay and not enough mental health support) while handling some pretty distressing online content.
Sama offers aid amid $1.6B lawsuit
Sama says it'll help affected staff as it shifts focus from moderation to AI data labeling.
Meanwhile, around 200 ex-moderators are still suing Sama and Meta for $1.6 billion over alleged exploitation at Meta's Nairobi hub—a case that keeps the spotlight on how tech companies treat their frontline teams.