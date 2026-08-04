SAMHI Hotels posts 29.6% profit rise ₹24.9cr as shares fall
Business
SAMHI Hotels just posted a solid 29.6% jump in net profit for April-June 2026, reaching ₹24.9 crore.
Total income was also up by 7.3%, but despite these strong numbers, the company's stock still fell nearly 2.6% on Tuesday to ₹176.26 on the NSE.
SAMHI revenue per room up 9.6%
Hotel rooms were busier this quarter: occupancy climbed from approximately 74.2% to approximately 79.3%, pushing revenue per room up 9.6%.
MD & CEO Ashish Jakhanwala credits a boost in business travel and events for the growth, even with global disruptions in play.
SAMHI runs 31 hotels across India under big names like Marriott and IHG and is aiming to make more of its rooms upscale by FY2030.