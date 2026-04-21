Samsung and LG raise laptop prices amid memory chip shortage

Memory prices spike 90% this year

It's not just laptops feeling the pinch: memory prices have spiked by as much as 90% this year, which is also pushing up smartphone costs.

Even Samsung's latest Galaxy S26 phones are about $100 more expensive in the US base and Plus variants.

With memory chips now making up around 40% of what it costs to build a phone, and manufacturers prioritizing high-bandwidth memory for AI applications, expect higher prices across the board.

Interestingly, despite all this, PC shipments actually rose early this year as people rushed to buy before things got even pricier.