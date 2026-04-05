Samsung and Mistral AI discuss semiconductors for Mistral Large
Business
Samsung and French startup Mistral AI are in early talks about working together on advanced memory chips for artificial intelligence.
The two companies met at Samsung's Hwaseong campus to discuss how Samsung could help supply the high-powered semiconductors needed for Mistral's large language model, called Mistral Large.
Macron visit spotlights Samsung-AMD AI talks
This meeting happened while France's president, Macron, was visiting South Korea, shining a light on global teamwork in tech.
It follows similar AI-focused talks between Samsung and AMD.
For Samsung, these partnerships are part of a bigger push to boost its role in the worldwide AI scene and help South Korea become a top player in artificial intelligence innovation.