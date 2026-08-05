Samsung and SK Hynix consider AMEC equipment for Chinese factories
Samsung and SK Hynix are eyeing chipmaking equipment from China's AMEC for their factories in China, thanks to tighter US export rules on American tech.
While Samsung says it hasn't tested AMEC's gear yet, both companies are exploring Chinese suppliers to keep their production lines safe if US restrictions get even stricter.
Chinese tools cheaper but face hurdles
If Samsung or SK Hynix start using AMEC's tools, it could really boost AMEC's reputation, especially since Chinese tools can cost 20% to 30% less than comparable equipment from established foreign suppliers and have made solid progress in chipmaking technology.
Still, Chinese suppliers face big hurdles like lengthy qualification processes, smaller service networks, intellectual-property concerns, and potential political pressure from Washington.
All this is happening as the U.S.-China chip war keeps shaking up the global tech supply chain.