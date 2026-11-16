Samsung and Xiaomi raise 41 smartphone prices starting November 16
Samsung and Xiaomi are bumping up prices on 41 of their smartphones starting November 16, with hikes between ₹1,000 and ₹4,000.
This move follows a tough festive season marked by higher component costs and a sharp sales drop (down 18% to 20%).
Other brands like OPPO, Vivo, and Realme might soon join in with similar price increases.
Budget phones face sharp price hikes
Budget models take the biggest hit: Samsung's Galaxy A06 is now harder to find affordably, while Xiaomi's Redmi A7 Pro 5G saw the steepest jump at 18.75%.
Even though there's buzz for mid-range phones (₹30,000 to ₹60,000), overall sales are way down.
Retailers are also pushing for fairer pricing between online and offline stores and better financing options.
If you're quick, you might still spot some pre-hike stock in stores, but expect affordability to get tougher as more brands follow suit.